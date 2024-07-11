Status Price Reaches $0.0218 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last week, Status has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $85.20 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009268 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001093 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,225.63 or 0.99565728 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011962 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00070859 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,476,045 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

