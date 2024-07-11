Steem Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $83.66 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,207.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.45 or 0.00605710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010167 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00117879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00036039 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.99 or 0.00277970 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00041941 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00066364 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 466,274,501 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

