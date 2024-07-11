Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLA. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,115,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at $344,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 465,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 246,491 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STLA traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.20. 4,107,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,796,474. The company has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.63. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.147 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. Stellantis’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

STLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STLA

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.