Steven Busby Sells 3,800 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$81,700.00.
Steven Busby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 21st, Steven Busby sold 200 shares of Pan American Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total value of C$4,056.00.
Pan American Silver Stock Performance
TSE PAAS opened at C$30.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$16.50 and a twelve month high of C$31.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.15. The firm has a market cap of C$11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.36.
Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$35.25 to C$35.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.
About Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.
