Steven Busby Sells 3,800 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$81,700.00.

Steven Busby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

On Friday, June 21st, Steven Busby sold 200 shares of Pan American Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total value of C$4,056.00.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

TSE PAAS opened at C$30.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$16.50 and a twelve month high of C$31.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.15. The firm has a market cap of C$11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$35.25 to C$35.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAAS

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.