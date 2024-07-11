Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) to Hold

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 84.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

NASDAQ HLVX opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HilleVax has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $81.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.78.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HilleVax will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $88,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 764,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,266,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,898 shares of company stock worth $193,766 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLVX. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in HilleVax during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HilleVax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in HilleVax by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

