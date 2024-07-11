StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CARA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.93.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

CARA opened at $0.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.18). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 723.49% and a negative return on equity of 174.15%. The company had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 102,230 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 28,365 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,409,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

