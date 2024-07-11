StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CLLS has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLLS

Cellectis Price Performance

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $1.95 on Monday. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $108.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.10.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 529.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.41%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cellectis stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Cellectis worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.