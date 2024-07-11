StockNews.com Lowers Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) to Hold

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Helen of Troy stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.76. 1,792,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.87. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $143.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.60). Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 374.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $815,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 58.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 87,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 32,321 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 648,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,735,000 after purchasing an additional 63,595 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Helen of Troy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

