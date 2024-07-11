StockNews.com Lowers Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) to Hold

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

SU stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,720. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,226,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,890,768,000 after purchasing an additional 691,497 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,453,000 after buying an additional 4,612,764 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $717,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,157,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $817,835,000 after acquiring an additional 868,475 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

