Substratum Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $43.19 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Substratum has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009293 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001083 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,164.16 or 1.00210563 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00070593 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023955 USD and is down -33.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $43.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

