Substratum (SUB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $43.19

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $43.19 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012481 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009356 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001087 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,283.40 or 1.00162867 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011915 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00071293 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023949 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

