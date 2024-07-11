Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) SVP Sells $11,389.56 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) SVP Grant Whitney sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $11,389.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,068 shares in the company, valued at $319,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Grant Whitney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $62,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $62,883.84.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $647.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 1,660.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 15.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Articles

