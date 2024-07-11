Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives $51.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,379,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,732,051,000 after acquiring an additional 731,163 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 13.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,876,000 after buying an additional 628,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,689.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 565,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after buying an additional 533,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

