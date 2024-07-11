Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up to $6.09

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.09, but opened at $6.71. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 1,692,218 shares changing hands.

NOVA has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 12.9% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

