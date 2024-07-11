Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Up 6%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $5.97. 2,268,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,437,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOVA. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $756.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $193.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth approximately $6,906,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1,257.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 38,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,270,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,532,000 after acquiring an additional 379,032 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

