Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 518,700 shares, a growth of 6,909.5% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sunrise New Energy Stock Performance

EPOW stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.89. 931,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sunrise New Energy has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85.

Sunrise New Energy Company Profile

Sunrise New Energy Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services.

