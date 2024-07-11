Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 518,700 shares, a growth of 6,909.5% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Sunrise New Energy Stock Performance
EPOW stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.89. 931,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sunrise New Energy has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85.
Sunrise New Energy Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sunrise New Energy
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.