SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $597.16.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.