Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Synectics Stock Performance
SNX opened at GBX 185.50 ($2.38) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £33.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,436.35 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 184.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 174.24. Synectics has a 1 year low of GBX 92.40 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
About Synectics
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Synectics
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.