Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 75.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 107,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,863,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:TSM traded up $6.49 on Wednesday, reaching $191.01. The stock had a trading volume of 19,253,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,117,953. The company has a market cap of $990.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $192.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

