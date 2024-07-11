TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM)

Stock analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tempus AI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.

Shares of TEM opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. Tempus AI has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $43.88.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

