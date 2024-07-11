TD Cowen Boosts Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target to $25.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,241,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,360,749. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,118.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $141,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 538,932 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $31,437.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $141,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 538,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,298.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 974,371 shares of company stock worth $18,407,531 over the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.