TD Cowen Boosts Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target to $38.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.59.

NYSE:JHG opened at $35.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $35.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,893,000 after buying an additional 914,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,652,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,036,000 after purchasing an additional 71,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,831,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,456,000 after purchasing an additional 103,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,442,000 after purchasing an additional 419,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,446,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,905,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

