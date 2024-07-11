TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Investment analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Exscientia in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Get Exscientia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exscientia

Exscientia Price Performance

Shares of EXAI stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. Exscientia has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $692.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 666.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Exscientia will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 22.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 76.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 112.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exscientia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.