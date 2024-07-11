TD Cowen Lowers Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target to $37.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APAM opened at $39.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $737,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 150,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 25,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading

