TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Insider Sells $1,356,250.00 in Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,905. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.10.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,265,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $693,985,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,632,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $650,910,000 after purchasing an additional 111,340 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,774,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $529,798,000 after purchasing an additional 51,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,015,000 after purchasing an additional 403,750 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

