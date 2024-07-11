Team Hewins LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the quarter. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of NVR by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,669,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in NVR by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,150,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR stock traded up $389.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8,013.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7,565.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7,513.75. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $99.89 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

