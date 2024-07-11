Team Hewins LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

PGX stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,221,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,766. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

