Team Hewins LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Team Hewins LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.44. 5,221,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,919,359. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

