Team Hewins LLC Has $247,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Team Hewins LLC lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $258.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,520. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.