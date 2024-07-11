Team Hewins LLC Has $306,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Team Hewins LLC reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,799 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in eBay by 200.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of eBay by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,037. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

