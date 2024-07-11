Team Hewins LLC Has $378,000 Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Team Hewins LLC cut its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Kenvue by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.85. 22,030,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,391,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.