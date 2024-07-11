Team Hewins LLC Purchases Shares of 1,878 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $3.29 on Thursday, reaching $155.84. 877,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,482. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $161.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.06 and a 200-day moving average of $117.82.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.