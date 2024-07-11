Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. On average, analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ERIC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.81 to $5.58 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Get Our Latest Report on ERIC

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.