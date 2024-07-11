Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. On average, analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68.
About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.
