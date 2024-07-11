TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at CIBC

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

T has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$24.94.

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$20.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$20.04 and a 12-month high of C$25.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.71.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.02. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.06 billion. Analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.0009001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 288.46%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

