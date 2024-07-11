Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TEX. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 132,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,404. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.57. Terex has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $65.89.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Terex will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,958,307 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth about $204,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 94.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,233,000 after buying an additional 263,435 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Terex by 93.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 176,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

