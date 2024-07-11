Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (CVE:TES – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 24000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Tesoro Minerals Stock Down 25.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.63.

About Tesoro Minerals

Tesoro Minerals Corp., mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in North and South America. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

