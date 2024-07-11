Tezos (XTZ) Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001295 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $734.69 million and $14.00 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000663 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000634 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,009,433,779 coins and its circulating supply is 988,871,829 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

