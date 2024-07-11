TFB Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,459,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in MongoDB by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in MongoDB by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in MongoDB by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 248,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,863,000 after acquiring an additional 38,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,353,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MongoDB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $263,422.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,408.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $263,422.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,408.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,179 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,689 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.