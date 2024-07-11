TFB Advisors LLC Has $418,000 Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $63,137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4,586.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 663,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,243,000 after purchasing an additional 649,230 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,268.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,119,000 after purchasing an additional 438,664 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 786,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,976,000 after purchasing an additional 391,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 418,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,346,000 after purchasing an additional 281,017 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $55.17. 640,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.92.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

