TFB Advisors LLC Invests $278,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in General Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 24,042.9% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,432,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 225,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 1.6 %

GE traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.70. 3,903,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,170,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.44. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Electric

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.