TFB Advisors LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF (NYSEARCA:NBDS)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF (NYSEARCA:NBDS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. TFB Advisors LLC owned 1.51% of Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF Stock Performance
NBDS stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650. Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 1.47.
About Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF
