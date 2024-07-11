TFB Advisors LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF (NYSEARCA:NBDS)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF (NYSEARCA:NBDS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. TFB Advisors LLC owned 1.51% of Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF Stock Performance

NBDS stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650. Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 1.47.

About Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF

The Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF (NBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of global companies that are perceived to be positioned to benefit from disruptive innovations and trends. NBDS was launched on Apr 6, 2022 and is managed by Neuberger Berman.

