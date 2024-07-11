TFB Advisors LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,789,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,444,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,694 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 96.0% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,692,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,665,000 after buying an additional 828,913 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 18,983.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 508,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,938,000 after buying an additional 506,087 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.53. 1,051,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

