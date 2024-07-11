TFB Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.77. 3,089,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,404,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $104.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.87 and its 200 day moving average is $95.33.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

