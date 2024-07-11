TFB Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANGL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,933,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,000 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,732,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,964,000 after buying an additional 860,132 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,796,000 after buying an additional 721,999 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 562.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 661,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after acquiring an additional 561,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,135,000.

NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $28.47. 464,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,103. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

