TFB Advisors LLC Purchases 452 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 136,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.1% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 862,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,603,000 after buying an additional 358,669 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.3% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.12. 929,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,998. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.65.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.