TFB Advisors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 446,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,847,000 after acquiring an additional 110,172 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT traded down $6.55 on Wednesday, hitting $305.00. 2,219,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,290. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $129.23 and a one year high of $331.08. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of -464.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPOT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.08.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

