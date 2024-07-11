The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Sets New 1-Year High at $117.20

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 117.20 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 117.20 ($1.50), with a volume of 2148516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.40 ($1.49).
The Bankers Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2,328.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 113.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 109.49.
The Bankers Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. The Bankers Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.
The Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
