The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Lowered to $111.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $113.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

NYSE:HIG traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.37. 304,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $105.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.63.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,582.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

