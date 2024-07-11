The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Lowered by Gold Investment Management Ltd.

Gold Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 2.9% of Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,044,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,141,000 after acquiring an additional 130,801 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,388,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,881,000 after buying an additional 37,002 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,032.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.82. 4,055,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,443. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.56.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 68.64%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

