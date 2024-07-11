Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $437.72 million and $3.87 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0662 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00044679 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010455 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,609,540,567 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

